Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Short Interest Update

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,300 shares, a growth of 17,356.3% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 310.3 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on GUKYF. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

Shares of GUKYF stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.