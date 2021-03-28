Gulden 1-Day Volume Reaches $14,294.00 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 27th. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a market capitalization of $7.59 million and approximately $14,294.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.54 or 0.00331364 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 539,425,174 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.