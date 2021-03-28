Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Quest Diagnostics worth $9,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,464,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,366,191,000 after acquiring an additional 113,416 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,517,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,028,000 after buying an additional 55,410 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,281,000 after buying an additional 286,486 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,508,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $179,776,000 after buying an additional 182,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,389,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $165,557,000 after buying an additional 55,728 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.94.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $129.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $134.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.14.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

