Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 7,477 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Lear worth $10,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Lear by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lear by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in Lear by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Lear by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $178.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.82. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.17 and a fifty-two week high of $196.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEA. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.18.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

