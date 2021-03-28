Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 1,368.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,851 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $8,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,077,000 after buying an additional 202,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,943,000 after buying an additional 4,996,107 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,740,000 after buying an additional 1,536,900 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $465,206,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $106.42 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1,520.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.70 and its 200 day moving average is $124.51.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.34, for a total transaction of $16,034,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 391,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,722,923.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $2,473,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,037 shares of company stock worth $51,082,270 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

