Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $9.98 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,466 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $9,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,128 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 769.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 66,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.57.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $107.80 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.38 and a 52 week high of $107.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.71 and its 200-day moving average is $92.82.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

