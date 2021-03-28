Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $9.54 Million Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 133.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,478 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $9,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVA opened at $108.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.24. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.51 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist increased their target price on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut DaVita from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.