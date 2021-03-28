Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,504 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $8,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,073,000 after buying an additional 485,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 215.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675,148 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,435,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,314,000 after purchasing an additional 830,854 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,642,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,984,000 after purchasing an additional 47,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 10.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,341,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,619,000 after purchasing an additional 427,978 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $48.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.00. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barrington Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.26.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

