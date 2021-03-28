Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a drop of 90.8% from the February 28th total of 812,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GHSI stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.60. 1,467,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,107,552. Guardion Health Sciences has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $8.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guardion Health Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,959 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.33% of Guardion Health Sciences worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Medical Devices. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

