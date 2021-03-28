Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNRSU) Shares Sold by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNRSU) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Greenrose Acquisition were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Greenrose Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Greenrose Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenrose Acquisition by 2.8% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 514,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 14,135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GNRSU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.75. 746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,273. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. Greenrose Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $14.41.

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Woodbury, New York.

