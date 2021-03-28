Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Short Interest Update

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,000 shares, a growth of 1,403.8% from the February 28th total of 26,200 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Greenpro Capital news, CFO Che Chan Gilbert Loke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,295,838 shares in the company, valued at $38,396,760.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenpro Capital alerts:

GRNQ stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.52. 2,604,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,597,342. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Greenpro Capital has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Greenpro Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenpro Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.