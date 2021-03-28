Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Makes New $86,000 Investment in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Quest Resource accounts for 0.0% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.24% of Quest Resource at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Quest Resource by 38.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,525,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its position in Quest Resource by 17.6% during the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,903,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Quest Resource by 25.0% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 424,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Quest Resource by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 62,795 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in Quest Resource by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 205,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 10,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $41,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QRHC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Quest Resource from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ QRHC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,506. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.99 million, a P/E ratio of 107.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.35.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 1.76%. Analysts predict that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for used motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, solid waste, metals, grease, cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.