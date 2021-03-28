GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPRO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:GPRO traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.88. 4,445,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,519,316. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.68. GoPro has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.79 and a beta of 1.27.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $357.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. On average, research analysts expect that GoPro will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $1,384,600.59. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 28,594 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $257,346.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 411,453 shares of company stock valued at $4,101,947. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in GoPro by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 737,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 40,158 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in GoPro by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

