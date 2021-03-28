Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a growth of 598.6% from the February 28th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 897.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 24,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $363,000.

NYSE:GER traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 118,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,306. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

