Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Benchmark

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of GNOG stock opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming company. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

