GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.06% of GoHealth worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $11.24 on Friday. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.70.

In related news, Director Anita Pramoda purchased 10,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,596.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,527.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Travis J. Matthiesen sold 146,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $2,187,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 346,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,162,580.

