Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Position Decreased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 441,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,397 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDIV opened at $13.83 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $14.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.