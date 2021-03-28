Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $22,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after acquiring an additional 624,512 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,065,847,000 after acquiring an additional 686,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,598,815,000 after acquiring an additional 328,820 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,065,000 after buying an additional 192,107 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,980,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $922,274,000 after buying an additional 19,391 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.85.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $460.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.00. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $270.30 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

