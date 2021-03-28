Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Announces Dividend of $2.72

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 2.7233 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.

OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $77.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.28. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 0.45. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $59.24 and a fifty-two week high of $89.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GVDNY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Liberum Capital downgraded Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

