Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Announces Dividend of $2.72

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 2.7233 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.

OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $77.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.28. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 0.45. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $59.24 and a fifty-two week high of $89.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GVDNY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Liberum Capital downgraded Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

