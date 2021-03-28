Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,124,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,106,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $415,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 15,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,614,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $511,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 717,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,812,000 after buying an additional 442,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 810,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,213,000 after buying an additional 13,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.24 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $81.98 billion, a PE ratio of 67.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.48.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.