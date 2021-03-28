Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Has $333,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,580,000 after acquiring an additional 50,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,078,000 after purchasing an additional 159,271 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after purchasing an additional 278,440 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,834,000 after purchasing an additional 85,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,007,000 after purchasing an additional 40,252 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $5.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $261.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,567. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.76. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $131.78 and a one year high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.