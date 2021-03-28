Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,387,165 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.57 and its 200 day moving average is $86.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.