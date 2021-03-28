Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 2.2% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Shares of MRK traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.39. 9,913,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,172,801. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.25 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $195.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

