George Weston (TSE:WN) PT Raised to C$120.00

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$107.00 to C$120.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WN. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

WN opened at C$108.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$16.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.26. George Weston has a 1-year low of C$91.95 and a 1-year high of C$109.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$98.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$97.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 37,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.06, for a total transaction of C$4,044,212.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$592,718.97. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.96, for a total transaction of C$665,319.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,600,794.85. Insiders sold a total of 46,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,917,407 over the last quarter.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

