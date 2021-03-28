George Weston (TSE:WN) PT Raised to C$120.00

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$107.00 to C$120.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WN. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.
WN opened at C$108.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$16.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.26. George Weston has a 1-year low of C$91.95 and a 1-year high of C$109.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$98.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$97.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
George Weston Company Profile
George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.
