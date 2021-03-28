GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $23.11, but opened at $21.12. GAN shares last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 14,985 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.21). GAN had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 million. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GAN. Craig Hallum lowered GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

In other GAN news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of GAN stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,681.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GAN by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,156,000 after buying an additional 772,503 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of GAN by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 921,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,678,000 after purchasing an additional 393,300 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GAN in the 4th quarter worth about $17,081,000. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new position in GAN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,182,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in GAN by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 628,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78.

GAN Company Profile (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

