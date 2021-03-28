GameStop (NYSE:GME) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $126.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of GameStop have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company’s shares got a boost in the recent past after it announced the formation of a new strategic committee for accelerating transformation. Markedly, GameStop has been restructuring its board in order to fast track business growth. In particular, the company is striving to expand capabilities in the digital realm, which has continued to deliver solid growth. In fact, e-commerce sales surged 175% during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Additionally, management is encouraged by the strong start to fiscal 2021, with comparable store sales rising 23% in February 2021. However, store closures have been a drag for the company. During the fourth quarter, net sales fell due to a 12% decline in store base and a 27% reduction in store operating days in Europe.”

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GME. Wedbush cut GameStop from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Standpoint Research cut GameStop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.06.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $181.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.50. GameStop has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GameStop will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $131,985.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in GameStop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in GameStop by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 85,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in GameStop by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GameStop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 49,325 shares during the last quarter.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

