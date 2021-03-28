G.Research Weighs in on Enerpac Tool Group Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) – Equities researchers at G.Research raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now forecasts that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.25. G.Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

EPAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Gabelli downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE EPAC opened at $26.26 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $28.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 437.74 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

