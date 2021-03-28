FY2022 EPS Estimates for Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Cut by B. Riley

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) – B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.75) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.69). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Frequency Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.24) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of FREQ opened at $8.68 on Friday. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $58.37. The stock has a market cap of $292.82 million, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,571,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,686,000 after buying an additional 988,842 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,362,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,181,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 3,359.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,222,000 after buying an additional 391,680 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 674.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 400,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after buying an additional 349,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 16,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $910,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,855,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,374 shares of company stock worth $5,021,715. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

