FY2021 EPS Estimates for Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Reduced by Analyst

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Maverix Metals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 4.87%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MMX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

Shares of NYSE MMX opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $736.00 million, a PE ratio of 104.80 and a beta of 1.08. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMX. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in Maverix Metals by 182.9% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,763,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,890,000 after buying an additional 10,191,095 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. acquired a new position in Maverix Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Maverix Metals by 168.2% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 912,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 572,533 shares in the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC lifted its position in Maverix Metals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maverix Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

