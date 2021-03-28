FY2021 EPS Estimates for Denison Mines Corp. Lifted by Raymond James (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denison Mines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.70 price target on the stock.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Denison Mines stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51. Denison Mines has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $854.71 million, a PE ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 2.16.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 103.08%. The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 15,802,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after buying an additional 131,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,351,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 654,135 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,520,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 1,910,619 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 808.6% during the 4th quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 2,039,720 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,452,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 11,045 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.