fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Trading Down 11.7%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s stock price traded down 11.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.83 and last traded at $22.87. 264,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 22,083,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.89.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth $72,000.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

