Fresnillo’s (FRES) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price target on the stock.

FRES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Fresnillo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 934 ($12.20).

Fresnillo stock opened at GBX 916.20 ($11.97) on Wednesday. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of GBX 620 ($8.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 960.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,126. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.84%. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

