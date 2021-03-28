Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives $22.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In related news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,469.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $276,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEN traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,067,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,815. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $30.55.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

