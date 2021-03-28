Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,538 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.38% of Franklin Financial Services worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

FRAF opened at $30.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.85. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.18 million during the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 9.52%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

