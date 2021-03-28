Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the February 28th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FRTN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,905. Fortran has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.25.
About Fortran
Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader
Receive News & Ratings for Fortran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.