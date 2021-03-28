Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the February 28th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRTN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,905. Fortran has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.25.

About Fortran

Fortran Corporation, through its subsidiaries, offers communication system integration services to media and communication sectors. The company provides communication solutions designing, sourcing, implementing, and maintenance services. Additionally, it offers mobile billboards, event marketing, conventions and trade shows, and political advertising and editorial statements.

