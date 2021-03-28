Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ FORTY traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $92.23. 4,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,854. Formula Systems has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $99.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.85.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.4781 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) stock. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services in Israel and internationally. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.