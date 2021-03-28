Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ FORTY traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $92.23. 4,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,854. Formula Systems has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $99.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.85.
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.4781 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th.
About Formula Systems (1985)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services in Israel and internationally. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.
