Forma Therapeutics (FMTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FMTX opened at $25.30 on Friday. Forma Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.81.

FMTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

