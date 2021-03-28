FMC Co. (FMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

FMC has raised its dividend by 172.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. FMC has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FMC to earn $7.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Shares of FMC opened at $113.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.72 and a 200 day moving average of $110.79. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that FMC will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.20.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

