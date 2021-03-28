Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Stock Position Lifted by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 68,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 40,047 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

NYSE:FLS opened at $39.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.49.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $985.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.96 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.