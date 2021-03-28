Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.09.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE opened at $199.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.87. Five Below has a 1-year low of $59.30 and a 1-year high of $205.28. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.54, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Five Below by 422.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 118,103 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,108,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 20.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 32,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.