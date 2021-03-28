Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Lifted by united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management

united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 0.1% of united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 14,441 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,140,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 355.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,450,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,140,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,134,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649,277. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.64, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.37 and a fifty-two week high of $126.25.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

