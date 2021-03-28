FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Inc. is an operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. FirstCash, Inc., formerly known as First Cash Financial Services Inc., is based in Arlington, United States. “

FCFS stock opened at $68.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.75. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $392.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 8.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,352,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,571,000 after buying an additional 176,198 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,343,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,112,000 after buying an additional 37,023 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in FirstCash by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,985,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,096,000 after buying an additional 56,316 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 981,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,728,000 after buying an additional 39,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in FirstCash by 11.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 796,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,570,000 after buying an additional 81,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

