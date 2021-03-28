First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 294,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,559 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $11,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,919,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,541,000 after buying an additional 124,161 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 82,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 23,885 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,226,000 after purchasing an additional 226,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,521,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,726,000 after purchasing an additional 505,076 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.86. The company had a trading volume of 583,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,767. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average is $39.94. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $45.99.

