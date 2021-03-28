FinNexus Reaches Market Cap of $18.18 Million (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, FinNexus has traded up 69.3% against the US dollar. FinNexus has a total market cap of $18.18 million and $6.65 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FinNexus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00022499 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00047879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.06 or 0.00611244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00064987 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00024070 BTC.

FinNexus is a token. Its launch date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,717,626 tokens. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

