Financial Survey: Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) & Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY)

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Match Group and Just Eat Takeaway.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 2.43% 32.15% 6.21% Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Match Group and Just Eat Takeaway.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 6 13 0 2.68 Just Eat Takeaway.com 0 0 9 0 3.00

Match Group presently has a consensus price target of $145.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.87%. Given Match Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Match Group is more favorable than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Match Group and Just Eat Takeaway.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $4.76 billion 7.82 $431.13 million $4.53 30.52 Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Summary

Match Group beats Just Eat Takeaway.com on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

