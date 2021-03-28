Financial Corp Peregrine Sells 34,332 Shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Stock

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) major shareholder Financial Corp Peregrine sold 34,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $457,645.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, March 22nd, Financial Corp Peregrine sold 13,596 shares of CPS Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $208,290.72.

Shares of CPSH stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.34 million, a P/E ratio of 99.83 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.31. CPS Technologies Co. has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $30.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPSH. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in CPS Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CPS Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in CPS Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

