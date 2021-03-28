FG New America Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:FGNAU)

FG New America Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:FGNAU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, March 29th. FG New America Acquisition had issued 22,500,000 shares in its IPO on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

FGNAU stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23.

