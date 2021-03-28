Fetch.ai (FET) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $100.96 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001390 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $574.75 million and $100.96 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00022896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00047620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $339.76 or 0.00612881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00065630 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00024259 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.