Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 2,180 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $3,562,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $613,000. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 861,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,929,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHC. Piper Sandler downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

Shares of BHC opened at $31.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. Analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

