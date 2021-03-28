Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,107 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.25% of SMART Global worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 287.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000.

In other news, SVP Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,466 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $173,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,124,792 shares of company stock valued at $85,781,692 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SGH opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $50.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.99. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.97.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.24 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

